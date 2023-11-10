Warner Bros Pictures Plans To Shoot Video About Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Warner Bros Pictures plans to shoot a video about Kyrgyzstan.
The Tourism Development Support Fund reported, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
One of the three major world tourism exhibitions, WTM London,
took place in the UK. The Kyrgyz Republic was represented by 14
largest travel companies in the country.
((Our republic is interesting for the world: not just as a new
destination that tourists are just beginning to discover, but also
as a destination based on the principles of sustainable tourism,
which are very respected in the world. In this regard, foreigners
are very interested in glampings and yurts as alternative
accommodation facilities, environmentally friendly and authentic.
Visitors also asked what they could do in Kyrgyzstan. Extreme
tourism is especially in demand - trekking in mountains and to the
lakes, rafting on mountain rivers, as well as tours to several
Central Asian states at once,)) the fund noted.
There were many requests from foreign travel bloggers who would
like to visit the Kyrgyz Republic and tell their followers about
their impressions. Representatives of Warner Bros. plan to make a
video about Kyrgyzstan. The Vice President of the Fund, Maksat
Usubaliev, told them about all the diversity of tourism
opportunities in the republic.
