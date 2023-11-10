China's Vehicle Sales Up 13.8 Pct In October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's vehicle sales rose 13.8 percent year on year to 2.85
million units in October, data from the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers showed Friday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
China's auto sales boom continued in October as a series of auto
shows and promotion activities helped boost consumption, said Chen
Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the association, adding that
recent new model launches by some carmakers also helped to increase
their sales.
During the first ten months of 2023, vehicle production and
sales grew 8 percent and 9.1 percent year on year, respectively,
Chen noted.
Friday's data also revealed that the production and sales of new
energy vehicles surged 33.9 percent and 37.8 percent, respectively,
in the January-October period. New energy vehicle exports nearly
doubled compared with a year earlier to reach 995,000 units.
Chen said auto consumption is expected to increase further in
the remaining months of the year, as a spate of pro-growth measures
continue to take effect.
MENAFN10112023000195011045ID1107409529
