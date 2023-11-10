Enemy Shells Kherson Region, Three Women Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy shelled the Kherson region, a 67-year-old woman was injured in Tyahynka, and two more women were injured in Novoraisk.
The Kherson Regional Military Command reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The Russian army continues to attack the Kherson region. There are civilian casualties," the message says.
Read also:
Russians attack Kherson
community: About 15 projectiles land near administrative building
As noted, a 67-year-old woman was injured in Tyahynka. She was taken to a medical facility for treatment. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.
According to the RMA, two more women, aged 66 and 35, were injured as a result of the shelling of Novoraisk. They are currently in hospital.
MENAFN10112023000193011044ID1107409527
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.