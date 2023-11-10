Enemy Shells Kherson Region, Three Women Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy shelled the Kherson region, a 67-year-old woman was injured in Tyahynka, and two more women were injured in Novoraisk.



The Kherson Regional Military Command reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.



"The Russian army continues to attack the Kherson region. There are civilian casualties," the message says.

Russians attackcommunity: About 15 projectiles land near administrative building

As noted, a 67-year-old woman was injured in Tyahynka. She was taken to a medical facility for treatment. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.

According to the RMA, two more women, aged 66 and 35, were injured as a result of the shelling of Novoraisk. They are currently in hospital.