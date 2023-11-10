Polish Border Guards Detain Ukrainian For Smuggling Illegal Migrants From Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Polish Border Guard detained a Ukrainian citizen who helped migrants from Belarus illegally enter the West.

This was reported on the social network X (Twitter) by the Polish Border Guard, Ukrinform reported.

"On November 9, 60 foreigners, including citizens of Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Ethiopia, tried to illegally enter Poland. Of these, eight people returned to the territory of Belarus after seeing Polish patrols," the statement said.

As noted, near the Dubicze Cerkiewne border checkpoint, a group of aggressive foreigners from Belarus threw glass bottles at Polish law enforcement officers.

It is reported that near the Białowieża border guard post, a citizen of Ukraine was detained for aiding in the transportation of four illegal immigrants.

As reported, last year Poland built a 5.5-meter-high, 186-kilometer-long fence on the border with Belarus and installed a modern electronic monitoring system.