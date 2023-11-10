Shelling Of Novoraisk In Kherson Region: Number Of Injured Grows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian shelling of Novoraisk in Kherson region, a 61-year-old man was killed, four people were hospitalized, and one received assistance at the scene.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
“According to the updated information, six people were injured in the Russian shelling of Novoraisk," the statement says.
A 61-year-old man was killed. Read also:
Enemy shells Kherson
region, three women injured
Four people were hospitalized in moderate condition. These are a 56-year-old man and three women, aged 66, 36 and 66.
Another local resident, a 55-year-old woman, received medical care at the scene.
As Ukrinform reported, two women were injured in enemy shelling of Novoraisk.
