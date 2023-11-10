Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting To Discuss Further Actions On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky chaired another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The Head of State said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“An important Staff meeting. A strategic vision for de-occupation of our land and concrete steps for its implementation. Clarification of all plans and calculations for the continuation of active actions," the President noted.

According to him, the parties also discussed the military budget for the next year.

“We need to become more self-sufficient in terms of ammunition, missiles, drones, armored vehicles,” Zelensky noted.

In addition, the commanders reported on the current situation on the battlefield in all key sectors: Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Melitopol and the left-bank part of Kherson region.

Zelensky also said that certain decisions on the protection of Kherson region had been made at the meeting. "There will be reinforcement of air defenses, counter-battery capabilities, electronic warfare and intelligence," he said.

A separate report was devoted to the evacuation of Ukrainians and citizens of Ukrainian partner countries from Gaza, the work is ongoing, the President noted.

As reported, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian forces cut the Oleshky-Nova Kakhovka road in at least two districts. In the left-bank part of Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured new positions. Analysts believe that it will be more and more difficult for the occupiers to restrain the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops in this sector of the front.