Russian Army Lost About 10,000 Troops, 100 Tanks Over Month Of Assaults On Avdiivka - Zaluzhnyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over a month of active assaults on Avdiivka, the Russian army lost about 10,000 troops, more than 100 tanks and seven Su-25 aircraft.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"It's been a month since the enemy started actively storming Avdiivka. A month of fierce battles, endurance and victory of our defenders who continue to heroically hold the line," noted the Commander-in-Chief.

According to him, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed more than 100 enemy tanks, 250 other armored vehicles, about 50 artillery systems and seven Su-25 aircraft. The enemy's manpower losses amounted to about 10,000 people.

"I thank the brigades, our units. Infantrymen, gunners, tankers, scouts, UAV operators, medics. I thank every defender, every defendress who defend Avdiivka. I bow my head to those on the shield. Eternal memory and honor," Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, said that the only thing the Russian invaders achieved in the battles for Avdiivka in Donetsk region was the loss of thousands of their personnel and hundreds of their military equipment.