Woman Killed As Russians Shell Nikopol District With Drones, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed in a Russian shelling of Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"Throughout the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol district with drones and artillery. They hit the district center, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. The Russian inhumans killed a woman. The injured man remains in the hospital. He is in moderate condition," the post says.
Infrastructure and religious facilities, a transport company were damaged. Eleven private houses and two cars were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, another seven were damaged. A gas pipeline and power lines were affected.
As earlier reported, the enemy attacked Nikopol with two kamikaze drones.
MENAFN10112023000193011044ID1107409521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.