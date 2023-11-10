Woman Killed As Russians Shell Nikopol District With Drones, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed in a Russian shelling of Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol district with drones and artillery. They hit the district center, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities. The Russian inhumans killed a woman. The injured man remains in the hospital. He is in moderate condition," the post says.

Infrastructure and religious facilities, a transport company were damaged. Eleven private houses and two cars were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, another seven were damaged. A gas pipeline and power lines were affected.

As earlier reported, the enemy attacked Nikopol with two kamikaze drones.