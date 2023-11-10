Intelligence Confirms That Russian Landing Craft Hit In Crimea Sank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Additional reconnaissance in the area of Vuzka Bay in temporarily occupied Crimea confirmed the destruction of two Russian landing vessels: Akula- and Serna-class landing craft.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The results of additional reconnaissance conducted on November 10, 2023 in the area of the Narrow Bay in temporarily occupied Crimea show that following the attack by surface combat drones, small landing ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were destroyed," the statement says.

According to the intelligence, two vessels of invaders were damaged: one of the older Project 1176 Akula and another of the modern Project 11770 Serna.

"As a result of the attack, both Russian vessels sank: the Akula - immediately, the Serna - unsuccessfully fought for survival, but also sank," the GUR said.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of November 10, the Ukrainian military hit two Russian high-speed landing ships in temporarily occupied Crimea.