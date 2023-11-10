Zelensky, Anušauskas Discuss Supply Of Armored Medical Evacuation Vehicles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuanian National Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas have met and discussed further defense cooperation between the two countries.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Discussed further defense cooperation between Ukraine and Lithuania. We are working on the supply of armored medical evacuation vehicles for the troops on the front lines,” Zelensky wrote.

The President of Ukraine thanked the Lithuanian side for the significant support which had already been provided.

“This includes weapons, political support, and the genuine societal support in Lithuania for Ukraine and Ukrainians,” Zelensky stressed.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine , the Head of State conveyed greetings and thanks to President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and First Lady Diana Nausėdienė for their comprehensive support of Ukraine and its international initiatives.

President Zelensky highly praised Lithuania's substantial defense and humanitarian aid, support for the activities of the Crimea Platform, as well as within the framework of the United Nations.

“At all venues where assistance and allied support are needed, we see Lithuania among friends,” Zelensky noted.

In the course of the meeting, the parties thoroughly discussed further steps to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities with Lithuania's support, including strengthening the country's air defense, providing armored vehicles for medical evacuation and demining equipment.

Additionally, the interlocutors exchanged views on the current issues related to Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

A reminder that Lithuania handed over launchers for NASAMS air defense systems together with the necessary equipment to Ukraine.