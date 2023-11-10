Israel Intends To Maintain Control Over Gaza Strip - PM Netanyahu

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The Israeli army
must maintain permanent control over the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.
According to him, the army should not give control of the sector
to external forces.
“The Israel Defense Forces will maintain control over the Gaza
Strip, we will not hand it over to external forces,” he said.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
