               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israel Intends To Maintain Control Over Gaza Strip - PM Netanyahu


11/10/2023 3:09:16 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The Israeli army must maintain permanent control over the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.

According to him, the army should not give control of the sector to external forces.

“The Israel Defense Forces will maintain control over the Gaza Strip, we will not hand it over to external forces,” he said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

MENAFN10112023000187011040ID1107409515

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search