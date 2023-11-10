Another Fiasco Of France And Armenia In Organization Of Francophonie

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The ministerial
meeting of the Organization of La Francophonie, of which France is
the founder, ended in Cameroon these days, Trend reports.
After the anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan in
Karabakh in September, France and Armenia, waging a slanderous
campaign against Azerbaijan on all international platforms, made
some preliminary attempts at this meeting of the organization, but
their efforts did not bring any results.
The establishment of the Azerbaijan's chaired Non-Aligned
Movement group within Francophonie in Cameroon and the friendly
attitude of these countries towards Azerbaijan gave reason to say
in advance that these efforts of Armenia would fail.
At the same time, despite all the efforts of France and Armenia,
most of the anti-Azerbaijani provisions of the resolution proposed
at the summit of the Organization of the Francophonie, of which
Azerbaijan is not a member, in Tunisia last November were rejected,
and efforts in connection with this resolution did not bring the
desired results. All this forced France and Armenia to abandon such
attempts in Cameroon.
