4.9-Magnitude Quake Jolts Western Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken western Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 46 km northeast of the city of Dehloran. The seismic center was located at a depth of 11 km.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.