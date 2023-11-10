4.9-Magnitude Quake Jolts Western Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. A 4.7-magnitude
earthquake has shaken western Iran, the European Mediterranean
Seismological Center said, Trend reports.
The epicenter of the quake was located 46 km northeast of the
city of Dehloran. The seismic center was located at a depth of 11
km.
There have been no reports about victims or possible
damages.
