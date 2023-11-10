               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani MFA Shares Post On Memorial Day Of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk


11/10/2023 3:09:15 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has shared a post in connection with the day of remembrance of the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Trend reports.

"We honor with deep respect and gratitude the blessed memory of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the great leader of the Turkish people, the founder of the fraternal Turkish Republic, who considered our joy his joy, and our grief his grief. He always lives in our hearts", the ministry wrote on its page on X.

