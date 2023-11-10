Azerbaijani MFA Shares Post On Memorial Day Of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has shared a post in connection with
the day of remembrance of the founder of the Turkish Republic
Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Trend reports.
"We honor with deep respect and gratitude the blessed memory of
Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the great leader of the Turkish people,
the founder of the fraternal Turkish Republic, who considered our
joy his joy, and our grief his grief. He always lives in our
hearts", the ministry wrote on its page on X.
MENAFN10112023000187011040ID1107409512
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.