India, US Committed To Prevent Mideast Conflict From Spreading

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- India and the US on Friday said that they are committed to continue coordinating with partners in the Middle East to prevent the conflict from spreading.

In a joint statement issued after the fifth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi with the participation of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his US counterpart Antony Blinken and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin, New Delhi and Washington pledged to continue close diplomatic coordination to prevent the conflict from spreading and preserve stability in the Middle East.

They also expressed commitment to work toward a political solution and durable peace in the region and pledged to continue coordinating with partners in the region on humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The ministers also expressed support for humanitarian pauses in Gaza, reiterating that their countries stand with Israel against terrorism and called for immediate release of all remaining hostages. They also appealed to adhere to international humanitarian law including with regard to the protection of civilians.

"The ministers discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, Ukraine among other regions. The ministers expressed deep concern over the war in Ukraine and its tragic humanitarian consequences. They again underscored the growing impacts of this war on the global economic system and food security, with consequences predominantly affecting the global South," the joint statement said.

India and the US also expressed commitment to continue humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. The Ministerial Dialogue also underlined the importance of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in ensuring global peace and security. "The Ministers also underlined their strong commitment to safeguarding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific through mechanisms like the Quad," the statement pointed out.

"The ministers unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism, and the use of terrorist proxies and logistical, financial or military support to terrorist organizations, which could be used to launch or plan terrorist attacks, including international attacks," it added. They also underlined that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will improve connectivity between Asia and Europe and will help tap new potential for economic progress in the two continents. (pickup previous)

