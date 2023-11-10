China Urges Philippines To Stop Infringements Of Territorial Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- China on Friday urged the Philippines to stop its infringements immediately after several Philippine vessels entered the waters in the South China Sea "without permission from the Chinese government," the state-run China Daily reported.

The actions of the Philippine side have infringed upon China's territorial sovereignty, violated the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and contradicted its own commitments," Gan Yu, spokesman of China Coast Guard, made a statement.

Earlier in the day, two small transport vessels and three coast guard ships from the Philippines entered the waters adjacent to Ren'ai Reef in the South China Sea, according to the statement.

Gan said that Chinese coast guard has monitored the Philippine vessels and ships and taken control measures according to the law. He emphasized that China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha (Spratly) Islands, including the Ren'ai Reef and its surrounding waters. "The Chinese Coast Guard will continue to carry out law enforcement activities to safeguard national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the waters under China's jurisdiction," he was quoted as saying.

China insists sovereignty over most of the resource-rich South China Sea, including the Nansha Islands that are also claimed by the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam. (end)

