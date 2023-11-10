EU Sends 6 More Humanitarian Aid Flights To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Six more EU humanitarian air bridge flights are now scheduled for the coming days for Gaza, European Commission announced Friday.

Of these, from Brindisi, Italy, are scheduled to depart today and tomorrow carrying 55 tonnes of items donated from the EU to the World Food Programme, a Commission statement said.

The cargo includes logistical items such a mobile storage unit, cold-chain supplies and other items that will increase the capacity of humanitarian organisations to ensure a more efficient response for people in Gaza, it said.

Three more flights are due to depart next week from Bucharest carrying shelter material, such as tents and mattresses, donated by Romania. The remaining flight will depart from Ostende, Belgium later this month carrying supplies from UN agencies and other humanitarian partners.

In total, this brings flights to 14 in the past weeks with over 550 tonnes of emergency aid for the people of Gaza being transported to Egypt for quick deployment across the Rafah border crossing point, it noted.

"We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip. But the biggest challenge for the Gazan civilian population as well as our humanitarian partners is a dramatically insufficient and unsafe access of humanitarian aid," said Janez Lenarcic, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management.

"I cannot reiterate enough how urgent it is that the warring parties finally heed the numerous calls to ensure unrestricted and sustained humanitarian access, including desperately needed fuel to run hospitals, bakeries, water stations and humanitarian action. And I most deeply deplore the extremely high number of deaths among aid workers there," he added. (end)

