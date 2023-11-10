EU Message To Riyadh Summits: We Have The Same Goal To Stop The War In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- The European Union's message to the two major summits taking place in Riyadh to discuss the Israeli aggression in Gaza is that "we have to work together to stop the war," a senior EU official said here Friday.

"We have the same goal, the same objective and political will to stop the war in Gaza and we have to work together and we have the same political message" the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told journalists.

The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold extraordinary summits at the weekend in Riyadh to discuss the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

He noted that for the first time an Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi will be attending an OIC summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The EU is also concerned about the escalation of the conflict and is in touch with Arab states on how to avoid a regional conflict, he said.

Meanwhile, the official noted that the Gaza war will top the list of issues to be discussed by EU foreign ministers during their formal meeting in Brussels on Monday.

The ministers will discuss the situation in Gaza and how to help the people in Gaza, he said but noted that some EU member states have not agreed to call for a ceasefire but only for a humanitarian pause and humanitarian corridor.

He said that proposal to open a maritime corridor from Cyprus to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza is facing technical difficulties as the Israelis have destroyed the port in Gaza and hence it will not be possible to deliver the aid there.

He also stressed that there is no EU plan for "the day after "the conflict ends in Gaza. EU officials are discussing the issue with the Palestinian Authority, EU countries and Arab states about the matter.

He said that the Palestinian Authority has "become very weak" adding "we have to figure out how to work with the PA to take control in Gaza." (end)

