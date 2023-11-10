IFJ Condemns Israeli Threats To Lives Of Photo Journalists In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) Friday expressed its "outrage" by the widespread dissemination of unproven accusations against photojournalists in Gaza by the Israeli occupation regime.

The IFJ in a press release said the accusations are "extremely damaging to Palestinian journalists on the ground and put their lives at risk."

It recalled that the Israeli occupation regime bears the ultimate responsibility for the safety of journalists working in Gaza, and must take concrete steps to protect them, in accordance with international law, as more than 80 journalists' unions and associations have requested.

It noted that the Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has accused several international media of employing photojournalists who it suggested might be accomplices in the Hamas-led attack on 7 October, and requested an immediate investigation.

Following these allegations, Karhi accused Associated Press (AP), Reuters, The New York Times and CNN of employing photojournalists who it suggested might be accomplices in the massacre, and requested an immediate investigation.

The IFJ said that the Israeli accusations violate UN Security Council Resolutions 2222/2015 and 1738/2006, which condemn international attacks against journalists and media workers in situations of armed conflict.

It is the responsibility of the UN Security Council, especially its permanent members to protect the systematic degradation of international law, said the Federation.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: "We condemn in the strongest terms the incendiary comments made by Israeli officials comparing Gaza-based photojournalists, who covered the early hours of the Hamas attack, to terrorists. "

"Severe allegations as such put the lives of reporters in serious danger and make media professionals a target of attacks. The IFJ recalls that being present at the scene of events is part of the journalist's work and covering violence is not the same thing as condoning it," he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate press release, the IFJ said since the beginning of the war in Gaza, at least 38 journalists and media workers have been killed, several have been injured and others are missing - a rate that is without precedent.

The Brussels-based IFJ represents more than 600,000 journalists in 146 countries. (end)

nk









MENAFN10112023000071011013ID1107409498