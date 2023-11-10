Gaza Death Toll Passes 11 Thousand Martyrs

Gaza, Nov. 10 (Petra)-- The death toll from the war on Gaza has reached 11,078, including 4,506 children, 3,027 women, 678 elderly people, while 2,700 people were reported missing, including 1,500 children, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.The ministry added that the number of injured has reached 27,490 due to the Israeli airstrikes on the besieged enclave.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.