Gaza Death Toll Passes 11 Thousand Martyrs


11/10/2023 3:03:20 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Nov. 10 (Petra)-- The death toll from the war on Gaza has reached 11,078, including 4,506 children, 3,027 women, 678 elderly people, while 2,700 people were reported missing, including 1,500 children, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.
The ministry added that the number of injured has reached 27,490 due to the Israeli airstrikes on the besieged enclave.

