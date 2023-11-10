Savour The Savings: Careem's Week-Long Crazy Deals Is Back On, With Meals Starting At Dh5!

Whether it's a succulent burger or a slice of heavenly cheesecake, who doesn't love a good food deal? It's time to gear up for 7 days of huge discounts on your favourite meals through Careem Food, starting November 9!

Get ready to snag incredible discounts on your go-to meals from top restaurants like Allo Beirut, Barbar, Tim Hortons, Alien Burger, Right Bite and so much more!

Here's a sneak peek of the Crazy Deals waiting for you, for as low as Dh5! And don't forget, there are a whopping 60 dishes to choose from, offering unbelievable offers on your favourite meals!

Did you know that you can enjoy unlimited free delivery on all your food orders with Careem Plus? So, grab your phone and order right away to bag these fabulous discounts!

No more waiting around for your food! With Careem's efficient delivery service, you can count on your meals arriving right on time. So, sit back, relax, and let Careem take care of the rest.

Here's everything you need to know!