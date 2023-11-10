               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Savour The Savings: Careem's Week-Long Crazy Deals Is Back On, With Meals Starting At Dh5!


11/10/2023 2:36:25 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 4:18 PM

Whether it's a succulent burger or a slice of heavenly cheesecake, who doesn't love a good food deal? It's time to gear up for 7 days of huge discounts on your favourite meals through Careem Food, starting November 9!

Get ready to snag incredible discounts on your go-to meals from top restaurants like Allo Beirut, Barbar, Tim Hortons, Alien Burger, Right Bite and so much more!

Here's a sneak peek of the Crazy Deals waiting for you, for as low as Dh5! And don't forget, there are a whopping 60 dishes to choose from, offering unbelievable offers on your favourite meals!

Unlimited Free Delivery with Careem Plus

Did you know that you can enjoy unlimited free delivery on all your food orders with Careem Plus? So, grab your phone and order right away to bag these fabulous discounts!

Eat on Time Every Time with Careem

No more waiting around for your food! With Careem's efficient delivery service, you can count on your meals arriving right on time. So, sit back, relax, and let Careem take care of the rest.

Here's everything you need to know!

Restaurants Offers Price Before Discounted price
Right Bite Spaghetti Bolognese 45 AED 23 AED
Maraheb Half Mandi Chicken 40 AED 20 AED
Tim Hortons Hot Latte 17 AED 8 AED
Alien Burger The Classic Cheese Burger Meal 49 AED 20 AED
Behrouz Biryani Chicken Bhuna (Boneless) Biryani 47 AED 19 AED

What: 7 days flash sale

When: November 9 to 15 Offer: Deals starting from Dh5

To view all the offers and make an order, download the Careem app and simply browse the food section on the app.

