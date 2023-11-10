Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Post 244 Against South Africa

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 4:32 PM

Last updated: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 4:38 PM

Afghanistan posted 244 against South Africa in a crucial World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Azmatullah Omarzai top scored for Afghanistan with 97 not out.

Earlier, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and chose to bat in a clash they must win by 438 runs to reach the semifinals.

Their heartbreaking loss to Australia on Tuesday when Glenn Maxwell launched his one-man rescue mission left Afghanistan on the fringes of the race for the last four.

New Zealand's victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday then pushed them further out of contention and with their run-rate in negative figures, their chances of making the semi-finals are all but over.

South Africa have already made sure of their place in the semifinals where they will face five-time champions Australia.

Hosts India, the only undefeated side in the tournament, will likely face New Zealand in the last four should both Afghanistan or Pakistan, who meet England on Saturday, fail to pull off huge victories.

Afghanistan named the same team which lost to Australia while South Africa have rested Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi with Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee taking their places.

ALSO READ:

Wasim Akram's ticket to Pakistan's semi-final qualification will leave you in splits

Cricket World Cup: So near yet so far for Pakistan

It'll be exciting to face India in the semifinals, says New Zealand's Trent Boult