Metals Co. Striking It Rich In Alaska

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Chris Temple of The National Investor on one Alaskan metals cooperation with an emerging major multi-billion pound nickel resource.

Add Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (AEMC:TSXV;AKEMF:OTCQB) as an immediate BUY as well, among my roster of speculative opportunities.

Ultimately, the CA$22 million market cap may end up a pimple on a flea compared to the potential value of this emerging major multi-billion pound nickel resource in southern Alaska.

I wish I had gotten us all in earlier, but this is an evolving story still, which - though additional funding will be needed going into 2024 to keep the ball rolling, as I'll be detailing further soon - CLEARLY has been garnering attention.

Here, too, I have known President/C.E.O. Greg Beischer for many years. Formerly, he ran the old Millrock Resources, a prospect generator. Yet a fortuitous set of events opened back up for him a vast area of nickel mineralization known as the Nikolai Project in southeastern Alaska.

Having known of its potential since doing some work on it way back in the 1990s for Inco, Beischer decided to focus just on Nikolai and renamed/rebranded Millrock accordingly to focus on this one premier asset.

Here again, I'll have much more color on this exciting project to follow, one which - I must add here - is adjacent to another area owned, in part by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, as these folks also are looking for BIG nickel projects to feed the E.V. industry (and more) of the future.

