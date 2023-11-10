(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 November 2023 - Japanese eggs have always been highly popular among Hong Kong people. As of 2022, Hong Kong has consecutively ranked as the top region for Japanese egg exports for 18 years, accounting for 93% of the total export volume. The annual consumption of Japanese eggs by Hong Kong people has also shown a rapid growth trend. This year, the "Japan Poultry Association" continues to promote Japanese eggs to Hong Kong people and encourages the local food and beverage industry to introduce Japanese eggs.





A fusion of traditional and modern Hong Kong-style egg dishes

As a result, they have collaborated with the Ranou (蘭王) to present three Hong Kong-style egg dishes using the finest Japanese "Ranou eggs". The featured egg dishes revolve around the renowned "egg tarts", accompanied by nostalgic "boiled eggs" and "Scotch eggs with preserved meat and dried vegetables". Each dish incorporates new elements into the classics and enhances the flavors with the addition of Ranou (蘭王) bringing surprises to the taste buds.



The three Hong Kong-style Japanese egg dishes are now available for a limited time at the TAI ON Coffee & Tea Shop (大安茶冰廳 ). Additionally, other dishes using Japanese eggs are also being served, such as original flavor egg tarts (HKD 28), bean curd sheet sweet egg cake (HKD 38), and molten custard French toast with milk foam (HKD 68). The "Da An Tea and Ice House" expresses its commitment to continue supporting Japanese eggs, and all egg tarts will continue to be made with Japanese eggs, aiming to attract customers. Please look forward to this sincere fusion of Hong Kong and Japanese culinary cultures!



Egg Tart with Japanese Egg Tasting Event

On November 7th (Tuesday), the Japan Poultry Association invited various media outlets, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and the Consul General of Japan in Hong Kong, Ambassador Okada, to participate in the "Tasting Event: New Japanese Egg Tart Creation". The event showcased the limited-time products made with Japanese eggs.



To promote Japanese eggs, Mr. Hitoshi Asagi, the representative of the Japan Poultry Association (Managing Director), specially attended the event in Hong Kong. Mr. Asagi expressed his delight and gratitude for the successful execution of the event. He hoped that this opportunity would allow Hong Kong people to experience the unique and safe culture of consuming raw Japanese eggs. During the event, he introduced the characteristics and rigorous production processes of Japanese eggs, aiming to deepen Hong Kong people's understanding and trust in Japanese eggs. Mr. Asagi also mentioned that they would continue and further promote Japanese eggs in Hong Kong, with the goal of achieving a steady growth in export volume each year.



The limited-time dishes received positive feedback during the event. In addition to evaluating the taste, aroma, and appearance of the food, the guests also expressed their trust and confidence in the preparation of semi-cooked dishes made with Japanese eggs. During the Q&A session, the guests actively raised questions, including inquiries about consuming raw Japanese eggs in Hong Kong. In response, Mr. Yasuyoshi Sankai, the representative of JA Zen-Noh Egg Corporation (Section Chief), explained that due to the transportation time, most Japanese eggs available in the Hong Kong market have exceeded the recommended period for raw consumption. Some Japanese egg packages are labeled as "for heating" and it is not recommended for consumers to consume them raw for safety reasons. As for a small portion of Japanese eggs labeled as "for raw consumption," they are transported by air with shorter transportation time, allowing them to be safely consumed within the specified raw consumption period indicated on the packaging.



The production process of Japanese eggs

The production process of Japanese eggs is highly regarded internationally due to strict monitoring and management from production to delivery, ensuring safety and health for consumers to enjoy with peace of mind. Before the eggs are sent to the GP center for multiple inspections, the young chickens receive vaccinations to prevent infectious diseases and undergo regular testing for Salmonella to ensure the collection of healthy eggs. Once the eggs arrive at the GP center, they undergo automated inspection, packaging, and production processes. The temperature is strictly controlled in the facility to prevent egg spoilage, and multiple inspection procedures are carried out to eliminate poor-quality eggs with inferior appearance, pale color, or blood spots. These measures contribute to the trustworthiness of Japanese eggs in the market.



Furthermore, there is a rumor that eggs with the "TAMAGO Japan Egg" certification logo can be consumed raw, but this is not entirely true. Fresh Japanese eggs have an optimal consumption period within 20 days after packaging, and the effective consumption period is generally 60 days. If one wishes to consume raw eggs, they should deduct 40 days from the effective consumption period. However, since most Japanese eggs are transported by slower shipping methods, the Japanese eggs available in Hong Kong may have already exceeded the recommended period for raw consumption. Additionally, the "TAMAGO Japan Egg" certification logo represents compliance with three certifications: the Japan Egg Association, the Japan Food Safety Verification Organization, and the hygiene management standards of the GP center for export. It does not specifically indicate suitability for raw consumption.



Introduction of Ranou ( 蘭王) eggs

Ranou (蘭王) eggs are produced in the city of Kitsuki, Oita Prefecture, which boasts abundant natural resources. The production of Ranou eggs adheres to the food hygiene management standards of "HACCP" and utilizes a special natural feed formula that emphasizes plant protein for feeding the hens. The vibrant orange yolk (Ranou eggs have the darkest hue at 15 degrees) concentrates the aroma and freshness of the eggs, making them visually appealing.



Ranou eggs have their own unique characteristics in terms of yolk, egg white, and eggshell. The use of red bell pepper powder as the main ingredient in the feed gives the eggs their distinctive bright orange yolk. Through research and improvements in feed formulation, the flavor and freshness of the eggs are taken to another level, while also increasing the hens' preference for the feed, ensuring they consume an adequate amount. Additionally, the farm uses lactobacillus and seaweed powder to eliminate the protein's odor and promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the hens' intestines. Moreover, the farm adds crab shells and calcium to the feed, which helps enhance the hardness of the eggshells and alleviate stress, contributing to the overall health of the hens.



TAI ON Coffee & Tea Shop (大安茶冰廳 ) Time-Limited Menu

Release Date (Limited Period): October 30, 2023 ~



Purple Yam Egg Tart (HKD 32)

The sweet and rich aroma of Ranou eggs combines synergistically with the fragrant sweetness of purple sweet potatoes, creating a double satisfaction. The filling consists of two layers, with the upper layer being smooth and flavorful chicken egg custard, while the lower layer is a velvety purple sweet potato paste. The addition of purple sweet potato granules on the surface adds a multi-textural experience to the overall taste.



Poached Egg with Condensed Milk and Espresso (HKD 45)

Experience the rich and authentic flavor of Ranou eggs, and then customize it according to personal taste by adding espresso and smooth condensed milk. This creates a modern twist on the traditional "steamed egg custard" dish, infused with the aroma of coffee and the sweetness of condensed milk.



Preserved Vegetable and Pork Patty Scotch Egg (HKD 62)

The crispy fried coating envelops a smoky and chewy meat filling, creating the classic Mei Cai Rou Bing (preserved vegetable and pork patty) flavor. At the same time, you can enjoy the refreshing crunchiness of the preserved vegetables, creating a delicious and multi-textured experience. The vibrant and enticing yolk of the Ranou egg adds richness to the dish. To complement the flavors, you can pair it with honey mustard sauce, chickpea puree, and salad greens, creating a refreshing taste that is not overpowering.







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About The Japan Poultry Association The Japan Poultry Association is a non-profit organization established in 1948, dedicated to improving the quality of the nation's dietary lifestyle and ensuring the healthy development of the poultry industry. Its work includes stabilizing the supply and demand of poultry products and collecting and providing knowledge and information that promote the consumption of poultry products. The association also issues the "TAMAGO Japan Egg" safety certification for Japanese eggs that have passed multiple food inspections, allowing consumers to identify high-quality Japanese eggs.



The Japan Poultry Association :



About TAI ON Coffee & Tea Shop (大安茶冰廳 ) TAI ON Coffee & Tea Shop (大安茶冰廳 ) was established in 1969 and has a history of 54 years. In 2022, due to the original owner immigrating, TAI ON Coffee & Tea Shop (大安茶冰廳 ) underwent a transformation from a traditional tea restaurant to a café. The restaurant underwent limited renovation while preserving the nostalgic ambiance of an old-fashioned "冰室" that is rarely seen today.



The menu primarily offers specialty coffee, light meals, and desserts. Additionally, it incorporates elements of a tea restaurant and creates original Chinese-Western fusion cuisine, reflecting TAI ON Coffee & Tea Shop (大安茶冰廳 ) commitment to blending new and old cultures.





Address: G/F 830 Canton Road, Yau Ma TeiTAI ON Coffee & Tea Shop 大安茶冰廳