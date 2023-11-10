Safadi, Pakistani Counterpart Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, along with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, discussed in Riyadh efforts to ensure that the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip receive humanitarian supplies and to put an end to the horrific war in Gaza.Preceding the eighth extraordinary Islamic summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the two top diplomats emphasized the importance of building on the resolution of the UN General Assembly, which emphasized the need to end the war, protect civilians, and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations.