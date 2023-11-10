Education Minister Participates In 42Nd Session Of UNESCO's General Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra)-- Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Scientific Research and Chairman of the Jordanian National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science Azmi Mahafzah took part in the 42nd session of UNESCO's General Conference currently taking place in Paris, the ministry said on Friday.In a speech he delivered on Friday during the conference's public policy discussion session in the morning, Mahafzah said that the current state of affairs in our region is a test of the moral and ethical standards and values that have been upheld within the walls of this long-standing organization.He emphasized that the occupation, which has lasted for a long time and violates all international rules, is to blame for the bloodshed, suffering, oppression, and tragedies that the Palestinian people are going through.Mahafzah also emphasized that Jordan emphasizes the necessity for UNESCO to carry out its duties within the parameters of its authority, which aids in revitalizing educational establishments, restoring cultural property, and lowering the risk that journalists in the field face.