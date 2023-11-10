50 Martyrs Recovered From Inside Al-Buraq School In Gaza - Health Source Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Nov. 10 (Petra)-- Fifty martyrs were recovered from inside Al-Buraq School in Gaza after a missile and artillery bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces that targeted the facility, Director of Al-Shifa Hospital Mohammad Abu Salmiyah announced on Friday.
Her added that the majority of them are children, women, and elderly individuals.
The latest tragedy adds to the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as civilian infrastructure, including educational institutions, continues to be a primary target in the Israeli military's aerial and ground offensive.
