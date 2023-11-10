GBP/USD Forecast: Bounce Around A Flag Pattern

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The British pound displayed a back-and-forth dance in the early hours of Thursday's trading session, positioning itself just below the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average.

The crucial question on traders' minds is whether the pound can muster the strength to breach this level. If it manages to break above, the possibility of an upward trajectory emerges, with the potential to reach the shooting star formation from Monday's session.

The significance of Monday's shooting star formation cannot be overstated. It not only marked the formation of a bearish candlestick pattern but also occurred at the zenith of the bearish flag's body. Furthermore, the 200-Day EMA adds an additional layer of confluence, offering technical traders a compelling reason to contemplate selling.

In the current climate, it appears increasingly likely that shorting positions will resurface in the market. The prospect of selling during short-term rallies to capture signs of exhaustion holds appeal. A breakdown below the bottom of Wednesday's hammer formation could set the stage for a further descent towards the 1.21 level. This would align with the lower boundary of the bearish flag, potentially paving the way for a more profound decline For the Federal Reserve

It's essential to bear in mind that the United Kingdom boasts relatively high-interest rates, which has lent some strength to the British pound against not only the US dollar but also other currencies. This strength is likely to persist to some extent. However, the overarching concern remains the market's apprehension regarding geopolitical events and looming recessionary headwinds. In this context, the US dollar may continue to fare relatively well.

While there may be occasional knee-jerk reactions from market participants, expressing hope that the Federal Reserve will initiate rate cuts once more, such sentiments are often wishful thinking. The Federal Reserve has shown no immediate inclination to shift its current policy stance. Consequently, any significant changes on that front are unlikely in the foreseeable future.

Ultimately, the British pound is engaged in a delicate balancing act, with the 50-Day EMA serving as a critical inflection point. The shooting star formation from Monday looms as a pivotal indicator, and traders are poised to seize opportunities amid a backdrop of uncertainty. As the market navigates through geopolitical concerns and economic challenges, it remains to be seen how the pound will ultimately fare against the US dollar and other currencies in the days ahead.

