Silver Forecast: Sees Potential Buyers Underneath

Silver commenced the Thursday session with a downward trajectory but swiftly exhibited signs of resurgence. Consequently, the market is poised to remain ensnared in a persistent ebb and flow of momentum.

Given the prevailing global uncertainties, it comes as no surprise that buyers are likely to emerge on price dips, as many seek refuge in the precious metals sector as a means of wealth preservation. However, it remains to be seen whether silver holds the ultimate solution, given that a myriad of factors influence its performance, extending beyond geopolitical concerns.

Primarily, silver tends to exhibit sensitivity to fluctuations in interest rates in the United States, which have remained elevated and may maintain this trajectory for an extended period. Furthermore, one must take into account that during a recession, industrial demand for silver typically recedes. Directly above, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average looms as a formidable resistance level. Beyond that lies the 200-Day EMA, positioned just slightly above. It is worth noting that both of these moving averages currently maintain a flat trajectory, indicative of a prevailing short-term directional ambiguity, consistent with the market's recent patterns.

Should we succeed in breaching the uppermost point of Wednesday's candlestick, our trajectory leads us towards these key moving averages. For bullish enthusiasts, surpassing these levels and conquering the flag's apex represents the ultimate goal. Achieving this feat would pave the way for a potential surge toward the $25 price level Position Sizing Remains Crucial

Conversely, a reversal and subsequent breakdown below the lows observed on both Wednesday and Thursday would introduce the possibility of a descent towards the $22 mark. A breach below this threshold could initiate a tumultuous downward spiral, with the $21 level looming as a potential destination. It's essential to brace for heightened volatility , as it is an inherent characteristic of this market. Consequently, prudent position sizing remains a crucial consideration as you navigate the prevailing market turbulence.

At the end of the day, silver's price action fell during the Thursday session but quickly rebounded, showing a continued pattern of back-and-forth momentum. The market's allure as a wealth preservation asset amid global uncertainties remains evident. However, silver's performance remains subject to multiple influences, including interest rate sensitivity and industrial demand fluctuations. Key resistance levels lie just above, marked by the 50-Day and 200-Day EMAs. Attaining these levels and conquering the flag's pinnacle represents the bulls' aspiration, potentially steering silver towards the coveted $25 mark. Conversely, failure to hold support could usher in a descent towards $22, with $21 as a subsequent possible destination.

