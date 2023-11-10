Natural Gas Forecast: Looking For Buyers Underneath

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Natural gas markets experienced a challenging series of sessions this week, yet as we progress into the latter part of the week, signs of potential stabilization emerge on the horizon.

This development aligns with the seasonally bullish period we are entering, where the cyclical nature of natural gas trading takes center stage. As temperatures dip in the northern hemisphere, the demand for natural gas naturally surges.

Compounding this dynamic, European nations grapple with a multitude of natural gas supply concerns. The specter of diminished Russian gas supply looms large, driven by the sabotage of the Nordstream II pipeline. Furthermore, the pipeline connecting Estonia and Finland appears to have fallen victim to sabotage as well. Adding to the supply conundrum is the matter of Qatari gas, with Qatar sealing a substantial contract with China, effectively reducing the availability of its gas in the global market. Additionally, political instability in Western African countries like Burkina Faso and Niger has disrupted natural gas pipelines in the region. In essence, Europe faces a formidable challenge this winter, with supply disruptions aplenty.

The solution to this complex puzzle appears quite straightforward: import liquefied natural gas from the United States. This is where the natural gas contract takes center stage, tethered to the supply originating from a terminal in Louisiana, USA. Consequently, any cold spell during the winter months is poised to trigger a sharp upswing in natural gas prices Market is StabilizingIn my case, I have maintained a long position in this market for several months, primarily within the ETF market. This approach allows me to minimize leverage exposure to the bare minimum. For those who do not venture into ETF markets, exploring Contracts for Difference (CFD) markets can offer a viable alternative, enabling you to tailor your position size accordingly. Given the intricacies of this market, aggressive leveraging is ill-advised, as natural gas prices are profoundly influenced not only by supply and demand dynamics but also by the ever-changing weather reports that hold sway over the next seven days. Unless you possess the meteorological prowess required to decipher these nuances, excessive leverage could place you at a disadvantage.

Ultimately, natural gas markets have faced challenges but hint at stabilization. The seasonally bullish period beckons, with natural gas demand set to surge as temperatures plummet in the northern hemisphere. European supply concerns persist, driven by disruptions in Russian, Qatari, and African gas supplies. The obvious remedy is to import liquefied natural gas from the United States, potentially triggering significant price spikes in the event of a chilly winter. Maintaining a cautious approach, whether through ETFs or CFDs, is prudent, given the market's susceptibility to shifting supply-demand dynamics and meteorological factors.

