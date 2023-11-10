Gold Forecast: Markets Continue To Look For Support

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The gold market experienced a downturn during Thursday's trading session, with a notable test of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average.

A potential resurgence may be in the cards if we manage to surpass the session's initial opening highs, potentially setting the stage for a gradual ascent towards the coveted $2000 level in the long term.

While there has been a substantial sell-off, it's worth noting that the market's rapid ascent to the $2000 level warranted a measured pullback. In response, opportunistic value-seeking investors appear to be reentering the market, and the geopolitical landscape remains fraught with uncertainty, mirroring conditions from a few weeks ago.

The past week or so has witnessed a significant uptick in profit-taking activities. Moreover, the elevated interest rates in the United States are not doing any favors for gold. Despite concerns in the Middle East, the absence of an escalation in the conflict has injected a modicum of calm into the markets. Concurrently, the US dollar has displayed some signs of weakness, contributing to the potential for heightened volatility. Gold undeniably plays a pivotal role in most portfolios, yet our previous meteoric rise required a requisite correction Attention to Your Position Sizing

Beneath the surface, the 200-Day EMA represents a possible level of support to monitor closely. If a significant breach beneath the 50-day EMA occurs, the prevailing trend may warrant scrutiny. From a technical standpoint, the 200-day EMA holds the key to answering this pivotal question. In reality, during tumultuous times like these, the US dollar often serves as an alternative safe haven, competing with gold for investor attention. Given the current market cacophony, the prudent approach is to maintain a judicious position size, recognizing gold's inherent propensity for volatility . Nonetheless, it's essential to acknowledge that we have yet to retrace even 50% of our initial surge, making the current chart pattern appear characteristic of a routine profit-taking phase.

At the end of the day, the gold market witnessed a downturn as it grappled with the 50-day EMA. The potential for a resurgence remains contingent on surpassing prior session highs, signaling the possibility of a gradual ascent toward the $2000 mark in the long run. Despite recent selloffs, the swift climb to $2000 necessitated a measured correction. As geopolitical tensions persist and profit-taking activity abounds, gold's role in portfolios remains vital. Keep a watchful eye on the 200-Day EMA, as it holds the key to discerning the trajectory of the prevailing trend. Amid the prevailing market clamor, the US dollar also vies for attention as a safe haven, underscoring the importance of maintaining an appropriate position size. Nevertheless, it's crucial to remember that we have not retraced even 50% of our initial surge, painting the current chart pattern as a routine phase of profit-taking.

