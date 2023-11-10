EUR/USD Forecast: Chops Around

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The euro experienced another decline in its value during Thursday's trading session, reflecting the ongoing struggle between two significant moving averages.

The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average sits below, while the 200-Day EMA looms above, creating an environment ripe for volatility. As we navigate this range-bound territory, it's evident that any meaningful breakout will carry the potential for substantial market movements. However, in the short term, we should brace ourselves for choppy trading conditions, especially with Friday on the horizon, and traders appearing hesitant to embrace additional risk. This will continue to be a major issue.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

Speaking of risk, it's crucial to remember that the US dollar enjoys the reputation of a safe haven currency. Consequently, if traders remain risk-averse, it becomes increasingly challenging for the greenback to gain significant traction. Considering the current global uncertainties, it seems improbable that traders will be eager to assume higher levels of risk in the near term. In light of this, it's plausible that we may eventually witness a breakdown below the 50-Day EMA. Such a move could lead us down to the crucial 1.06 level, which marks the lower boundary of the prevailing bearish flag pattern we have been confined within Waters are Expected to Persist

Conversely, a reversal and a decisive breach above the high set during Monday's session, represented by the shooting star pattern, would constitute a highly bullish signal. Such a move could pave the way for an ascent towards the 1.08 level, and possibly even the 1.09 level. In such a scenario, it is reasonable to anticipate a shift in market sentiment, at least for the intermediate term. However, it's essential to bear in mind that regardless of the outcome, we are likely to experience persistent choppy volatility. The prevailing trading atmosphere remains one of nonchalance, as traders grapple with the notion that interest rates in the United States may be poised to decline.

In the end, the euro continues to navigate a turbulent path, sandwiched between the 50-Day and 200-Day EMAs. As traders tread cautiously amid global uncertainties, the US dollar's safe haven status remains a prominent factor. While the possibility of a breakthrough to the downside exists, bullish sentiment could prevail with a convincing breach to the upside. Regardless of the outcome, choppy waters are expected to persist, meaning that you need to think short-term more than anything else.

Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best regulated forex brokers to check out.