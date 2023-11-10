Special Govt Of India Scholarships For Indian Diaspora Students

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, November 10: A Government of India Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children (SPDC) has been operational since 2006-07.

Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) for pursuing undergraduate courses in Indian Universities and Institutes. The SPDC cuts across both professional (except Medical and related courses) and non-professional courses.

Only fresh students are eligible to apply for the scheme. Further details regarding the scheme are available on .

Eligible students from Sri Lanka are requested to submit their applications directly on the said portal by 10 December 2023.

