Special Govt Of India Scholarships For Indian Diaspora Students

Colombo, November 10: A Government of India Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children (SPDC) has been operational since 2006-07.
Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) for pursuing undergraduate courses in Indian Universities and Institutes. The SPDC cuts across both professional (except Medical and related courses) and non-professional courses.
Only fresh students are eligible to apply for the scheme. Further details regarding the scheme are available on .
Eligible students from Sri Lanka are requested to submit their applications directly on the said portal by 10 December 2023.
