Cassis Calls For“Clear Speech And Concrete Actions” Against Anti-Semitism

Ignazio Cassis, for his part, estimated that the cases of anti-Semitism observed in Switzerland“require clear discourse, followed by concrete actions”.

“Many of our Jewish fellow citizens are afraid to leave their apartment or their house, to put on a yarmulke or to wear the Star of David as a pendant. They are taken to task and insulted,” he wrote in an article published in Le Temps, describing what these people have to endure as“unbearable”.

Cassis does not hesitate to draw a parallel between Kristallnacht, from November 9 to 10, 1938, which saw hundreds of Jews killed, synagogues, shops and Jewish homes ransacked, the Shoah and the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7. In all these cases, he argues, "dreams and hopes have been dashed in the name of an inhumane ideology that does not support diversity."