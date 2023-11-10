Switzerland And Italy Sign Cross-Border Telework Deal

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Español
(es)
Suiza e Italia firman un acuerdo de teletrabajo transfronterizo
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
From January, they will be able to work up to 25% of their working hours from home without incurring tax. Switzerland and Italy signed a declaration to this effect on Friday.
Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, and her Italian economic counterpart, Giancarlo Giorgetti, signed the declaration via videoconference, according to the finance ministry.
+ Is Switzerland's cross-border workforce at a crossroads?
In concrete terms, from January 2024, working up to 25% of one's working hours from home will have no impact on the state's ability to tax income from gainful employment on cross-border commuter status.
Karin Keller-Sutter, quoted in the finance ministry press release, said that the deal was good for Swiss companies and their employees.
Send us your input
Do you have more questions about this story?
Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution...
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .
End of insertion
Articles in this story
Do you have more questions about this story?
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .
MENAFN10112023000210011054ID1107409185
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.