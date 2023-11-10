Switzerland And Italy Sign Cross-Border Telework Deal

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Suiza e Italia firman un acuerdo de teletrabajo transfronterizo



From January, they will be able to work up to 25% of their working hours from home without incurring tax. Switzerland and Italy signed a declaration to this effect on Friday.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, and her Italian economic counterpart, Giancarlo Giorgetti, signed the declaration via videoconference, according to the finance ministry.

In concrete terms, from January 2024, working up to 25% of one's working hours from home will have no impact on the state's ability to tax income from gainful employment on cross-border commuter status.

Karin Keller-Sutter, quoted in the finance ministry press release, said that the deal was good for Swiss companies and their employees.

