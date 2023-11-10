Swiss Commission Wants To Stall Minimum Corporate Tax Rate

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The senate commission wants the government to delay the implementation of a minimum tax rate of 15% given the lack of progress in other countries.

On June 18, the Swiss voted in favour of new rules on the profits of groups with sales in excess of €750 million. Preparations are now underway in Switzerland for implementation.

Since the vote, the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) has adapted its guidelines. In addition, it is likely that fewer countries than initially planned will introduce minimum taxation on January 1, 2024, the OECD said in a press release on Friday.

The committee therefore believes that this situation should be taken into account in the interests of companies based in Switzerland. It recommends that the governing Federal Council consider postponing the reform by one year as a first step.

