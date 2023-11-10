No More Road Closures And Crackdown On Vandalism

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The National Police will not allow more road closures and will take tougher measures against acts of vandalism.

"Street closures will not be allowed, the Pan-American highway will be opened to Chiriquí and all rights will be respected (...)

We will work vigorously to restore order," said the commissioner of the National Police, Elmer Caballero, in a Thursday press conference.





The headquarters of the Comptroller's Office, bus shelters on Balboa Avenue,

and Mi-Buses were among the targets of vandals.

Commissioner Caballero stressed that the public force is acting in a professional manner, being aware of the rules. '' The primary good of all is life,''

he said.

It was confirmed that several people have already been identified who have participated in acts of vandalism that have been transmitted through social networks around the country.

The events occurred in the morning hours of Thursday, November 9, when a group of people vandalized the headquarters of the Comptroller General during road closures by construction workers, who demanded the cancellation of Law 406, which ratified the contract between the Panamanian State and Minera Panamá.

On repeated occasions, protesters have indicated that these measures will remain in place until the Court issues a ruling on whether this contract is unconstitutional or constitutional.