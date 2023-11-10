Watch: Why We're Confident We'll See 2% US Inflation Within Months
(MENAFN- ING) We're increasingly confident we'll see a 2% headline inflation rate in the States by the summer of next year. Interest rate hikes appear to be working, and we reckon the next move by the Fed will be a rate cut should the economy need a helping hand in 2024. Read James' full report here
Why we're confident we'll see US inflation at 2% by next summer
ING's Chief International Economist, James Knightley, on why inflation in the States should be back to 'normal' in six months
James Knightley
