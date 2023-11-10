               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Watch: Why We're Confident We'll See 2% US Inflation Within Months


11/10/2023 2:13:04 PM

(MENAFN- ING) We're increasingly confident we'll see a 2% headline inflation rate in the States by the summer of next year. Interest rate hikes appear to be working, and we reckon the next move by the Fed will be a rate cut should the economy need a helping hand in 2024. Read James' full report here

Why we're confident we'll see US inflation at 2% by next summer

ING's Chief International Economist, James Knightley, on why inflation in the States should be back to 'normal' in six months

Author: James Knightley
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

