(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Original-Research: ZEAL Network SE - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu ZEAL Network SE
Unternehmen: ZEAL Network SE
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 10.11.2023
Kursziel: € 51,00
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Henry Wendisch
Q3 review: superb Games kick-off, chg. est & PT Topic: ZEAL released better than expected Q3 results with strong billings
and sales driven by heightened jackpots and user activity. More
importantly, the Games roll-out came in strong. The first-time impact of Games came in much stronger than anticipated with
€ 16 in billings (vs eNuW: € 2.5m), showing that demand for the new
product is high. This impact should further increase as Q4 Games billings
are seen at € 19m (eNuWold: € 4.5m). Consequently, we also significantly
raise our FY'24e billings estimate to € 80m (old: € 46m), but stay at a €
10m sales contribution due to a reduced gross margin estimate. Billings from Lottery came in at € 221m, up 19% yoy (eNuW: € 213m; 9M: €
633m, +16% yoy) thanks to an increased user activity of 1.22m monthly
active users (eNuW: 1.15m MAU) coupled with average monthly lottery
revenues per user of € 7.44 (eNuW: € 7.99). The increase in user activity
was driven by the strong Lotto 6aus49 in Q3, which peaked twice in a row. Sales arrived at € 31m, +24% yoy (eNuW: € 29m; 9M: € 86m, +16% yoy) thanks
to the strong Lottery billings as well as the stellar debut of Games (€
1.2m, 7% gross margin; eNuW: € 0.6m, 22% gross margin). The lower than
expected Games gross margin was due to the still small portfolio of only 28
games so far and is expected expand to 12.5% in FY24e thanks to the
continuous addition of higher margin games (see p. 2 for details). The EBITDA of € 9.4m, +68% yoy (eNuW: € 8.1m; 9M: € 23, +5% yoy), came
in much better than expected thanks to operating leverage as total OpEx
(including personnel & marketing expenses) only rose by 11% yoy to € 22m
(eNuW: € 21). Against this backdrop and given an average jackpot development in Q4, the
FY23 guidance seems well in reach: Lottery billings of € 800-830m could
even be exceeded (eNuW: € 841m), whereas sales of € 110-120m (eNuW: € 115m)
and an EBITDA of € 30-35m (eNuW: € 33m) should be reached between mid-point
and the upper end. Hence, we reiterate our BUY recommendation for the structural outperformer
with lots of growth potential in the German lottery market and raise our PT
to € 51.00 (old: € 50.00) based on DCF.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden
für Rückfragen
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: LinkedIn: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
MENAFN10112023004691010666ID1107409167
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.