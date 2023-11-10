(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Original-Research: Nynomic AG - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Nynomic AG
Unternehmen: Nynomic AG
ISIN: DE000A0MSN11
Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 10.11.2023
Kursziel: € 54,00
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Christian Sandherr
Solid Q3 prelims with disproportionally stronger Q4 expected Preliminary Q3 sales came in at € 30 (eNuW: € 34), a 3.4% yoy
increase (-2% qoq). The slow growth can be explained by several larger
projects/orders whose delivery/call-off had been scheduled for Q4 or has
even been pushed into 2024. While customers are generally more cautious,
overall demand for the company's solutions remains high. Preliminary EBIT
grew by 5.7% yoy to € 3.7m (12.1% margin), shy of our € 4.1m estimate due
to lower sales volumes, yet clearly above the first half's profitability of
8.7%. FY guidance (single-digit yoy sales growth and EBIT margin improvement)
remains unchanged. As previously communicated, management expects a
disproportionally strong Q4 due to confirmed calloff dates of formerly
delayed orders, several new projects within structurally growing markets
(e.g. a plant phenotyping solutions worth € 5-6m and the handheld solutions
from Spectral Engines) and the order backlog of € 70m. Our new (slightly
trimmed FY23 estimates) imply Q4 sales of € 37 (+14% yoy) with an EBIT
margin of 19.7% (+5 yoy). What's more, Nynomic continues to drive its internationalization. As its US
business has significantly grown in importance during recent years (from €
17 in FY19 to € 38 in FY22) the company founded its 12th pillar
within the group, Photecture, which will (for now) focus on sales of the
group's subsidiaries without own sales structures in he US. In our view,
this should drive sales of the group's smaller pillars such as Spectral
Engines. Additional acquisitions looming. As per its Buy & Build strategy,
management remains confident about signing at least one additional
acquisition until the end of the year. Following the € 18 capital
increase in May, Nynomic can resort to ample financial fire power of up to
€ 60m (assuming a max. leverage of 2x EBITDA). With this, the company
should be able to also consider larger targets (> € 20m sales) that broaden
its technology offering. Nynomic continues to look poised for attractive sales and margin growth in
the mid-term as reflected by the recently raised mid-term guidance (€ 200m
sales and a 16-19% EBIT margin during the next 3-5 years). At a valuation
of 8.1x EV/EBIT 2024e, this does not seem adequately reflected in the share
price. BUY with a € 54 PT (old: € 57) based on DCF.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden
für Rückfragen
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: LinkedIn: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
MENAFN10112023004691010666ID1107409166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.