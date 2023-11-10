|
Kastanienbaum, 10th November 2023 – Swiss Merchant Group AG ("SMG"), a Swiss-based investor specializing in sustainable investments, announces that it issues a revolutionary bond in Swiss Francs with an 8% annual coupon and a monthly interest payment as of November 30, 2023.
Swiss Merchant Group AG issues an 8% Swiss franc bond with a 5-year term and monthly interest payments
The issuer plans to issue a total volume of up to CHF 7 million of the bond to investors in Switzerland as part of a FinSA prospectus-exempt issue.
The bond will be securitized in a global certificate, have a Swiss ISIN (CH1299689237), security“Valor” number (129968923), WKN A3LPB2 and is available to investors directly via a subscription form on the SMG website:
or at the house bank.
Axel Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss Merchant Group AG; "We are pleased to be able to offer Swiss investors an inflation-protected bond that allows bondholders to receive a monthly interest payment".
Contact:
Swiss Merchant Group AG
Villa“Krämerstein”
St. Niklauserstrasse 59
CH-6047 Kastanienbaum
Central Desk + 41 41 511 37 00
E-Mail:
CH1299689237
1395605D SW
About Swiss Merchant Group AG
Swiss Merchant Group AG („SMG“) is a private investment company based in Kastanienbaum, Switzerland. SMG holds private direct investments along megatrends and manages a portfolio of fixed income instruments. SMG makes lead and co-investments, arranges capital syndications, underwrites and raises capital in all forms (private equity, private debt, public debt and equity markets). LEI: 213800NG8E5QSYB49J42
