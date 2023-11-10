               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Swiss Merchant Group AG Issues An 8% Swiss Franc Bond With A 5-Year Term And Monthly Interest Payments


11/10/2023 2:11:23 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
Swiss Merchant Group AG issues an 8% Swiss franc bond with a 5-year term and monthly interest payments
10.11.2023 / 14:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kastanienbaum, 10th November 2023 – Swiss Merchant Group AG ("SMG"), a Swiss-based investor specializing in sustainable investments, announces that it issues a revolutionary bond in Swiss Francs with an 8% annual coupon and a monthly interest payment as of November 30, 2023.

The issuer plans to issue a total volume of up to CHF 7 million of the bond to investors in Switzerland as part of a FinSA prospectus-exempt issue.

The bond will be securitized in a global certificate, have a Swiss ISIN (CH1299689237), security“Valor” number (129968923), WKN A3LPB2 and is available to investors directly via a subscription form on the SMG website:

or at the house bank.

Axel Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss Merchant Group AG; "We are pleased to be able to offer Swiss investors an inflation-protected bond that allows bondholders to receive a monthly interest payment".

Contact:
Swiss Merchant Group AG
Villa“Krämerstein”
St. Niklauserstrasse 59
CH-6047 Kastanienbaum
Central Desk + 41 41 511 37 00
E-Mail:

CH1299689237
1395605D SW


About Swiss Merchant Group AG
Swiss Merchant Group AG („SMG“) is a private investment company based in Kastanienbaum, Switzerland. SMG holds private direct investments along megatrends and manages a portfolio of fixed income instruments. SMG makes lead and co-investments, arranges capital syndications, underwrites and raises capital in all forms (private equity, private debt, public debt and equity markets). LEI: 213800NG8E5QSYB49J42


10.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
Language: English
Company: Swiss Merchant Group AG
St Niklausenstrasse 59
6047 Kastanienbaum
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 511 37 00
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: CH0323874260, CH1299689237
WKN: A1817G, A3LPB2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1770897


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN10112023004691010666ID1107409162

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search