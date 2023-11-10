EQS-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

Swiss Merchant Group AG issues an 8% Swiss franc bond with a 5-year term and monthly interest payments

10.11.2023 / 14:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kastanienbaum, 10th November 2023 – Swiss Merchant Group AG ("SMG"), a Swiss-based investor specializing in sustainable investments, announces that it issues a revolutionary bond in Swiss Francs with an 8% annual coupon and a monthly interest payment as of November 30, 2023.



The issuer plans to issue a total volume of up to CHF 7 million of the bond to investors in Switzerland as part of a FinSA prospectus-exempt issue.



The bond will be securitized in a global certificate, have a Swiss ISIN (CH1299689237), security“Valor” number (129968923), WKN A3LPB2 and is available to investors directly via a subscription form on the SMG website:



or at the house bank.



Axel Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss Merchant Group AG; "We are pleased to be able to offer Swiss investors an inflation-protected bond that allows bondholders to receive a monthly interest payment".



Contact:

Swiss Merchant Group AG

Villa“Krämerstein”

St. Niklauserstrasse 59

CH-6047 Kastanienbaum

Central Desk + 41 41 511 37 00

E-Mail:



CH1299689237

1395605D SW





About Swiss Merchant Group AG

Swiss Merchant Group AG („SMG“) is a private investment company based in Kastanienbaum, Switzerland. SMG holds private direct investments along megatrends and manages a portfolio of fixed income instruments. SMG makes lead and co-investments, arranges capital syndications, underwrites and raises capital in all forms (private equity, private debt, public debt and equity markets). LEI: 213800NG8E5QSYB49J42





10.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Swiss Merchant Group AG St Niklausenstrasse 59 6047 Kastanienbaum Switzerland Phone: +41 41 511 37 00 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: CH0323874260, CH1299689237 WKN: A1817G, A3LPB2 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt EQS News ID: 1770897



End of News EQS News Service