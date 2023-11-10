EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BAUER Group: Business can continue despite attack on IT infrastructure

10.11.2023 / 14:25 CET/CEST

Schrobenhausen, Germany – Following the attack on the BAUER Group's IT infrastructure at the end of October, the Group's business can continue in most areas, even if there are restrictions in one place or another. "Our construction sites in the Geotechnical Solutions and Resources segments are continuing to operate, we can also deliver equipment and Sales and Materials Management can also continue to work. To this end, we have switched many digital processes back to manual processes over the past week. Our solvency has also not been affected by the attack," says Peter Hingott, Executive Board member of BAUER AG. However, as there are individual areas of the company that are severely restricted, such as machine production and associated teams, the response in these areas is to reduce working hours and bring forward vacations. There are also plans to use short-time working for these areas where necessary. The company's local servers are affected by the cyber-attack. Applications in the cloud, such as virtual meetings or email traffic, continue to run without restriction. "The security of email communication with BAUER Group companies has not changed compared to the situation before the cyber-attack. There is no increased risk," emphasizes Peter Hingott. The analyses are still running at full speed. Bauer has brought in a team of IT forensics experts for this purpose. In addition, the company's own IT department is in the process of gradually checking the most important core systems and restarting them according to a list of priorities. This has already been achieved for some important systems. It is not yet possible to make a concrete statement as to when the internal network will be fully available again. However, current analyses show positive signs that this will happen in the foreseeable future. "What we have achieved in the last two weeks is a great achievement. Special thanks go to our colleagues in IT, who are doing their best to get us back up and running as quickly as possible. We continue to ask our business partners for their understanding and patience if there are currently delays or problems in our cooperation," says Peter Hingott.

