Haryana's Draft Solar Policy Aims To Achieve 6 GW Capacity By 2030

New Delhi, Nov 10 (KNN) The 'Draft Haryana Solar Power Policy 2023' has been revealed by the Haryana Government, with a vision to achieve 6 GW of solar installations by the year 2030.

This ambitious target is distributed across various segments, including 3.2 GW for ground-mounted capacity, 1.6 GW for rooftop solar, and the solarisation of 1.2 GW dedicated to irrigation pumps.

Entities seeking to establish solar projects for self-consumption will face no capacity restrictions. These projects are allowed to be located anywhere in India, and the generated power can be transmitted through open access. This would be achieved either independently by the entity or in collaboration with a developer through a power purchase agreement.

The State Government will take the initiative to set up solar parks, where developers will be tasked with providing all-inclusive plug-and-play facilities and infrastructure. The active encouragement of independent power producers to undertake solar projects within these parks will be a key focus.

The draft policy promotes large scale solar projects on canal tops and other water bodies. Suitable locations will be identified in collaboration with the Haryana Irrigation Department to facilitate this. The Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) will oversee the implementation of solar projects.

As per draft policy, the State Government will execute government programs, such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Uttham Mahabhiyan, to facilitate the solarization of irrigation pumps.

