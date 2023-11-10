Call For Vocal For Local To Help India Reach Rs 50,000 Crore Sales On Dhanteras: CAIT

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 10 (KNN) A trade of over Rs 50 thousand crore is expected on Dhanteras as the demand for Made-in-India goods is on a rise, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Thursday.

Stating that the purchase of a new item on Dhanteras is considered auspicious, CAIT said that precious metals, utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, garments, electronics, electrical goods, tools, computers, furniture, and brooms register a tremendous increase on the occasion every year.

Pankaj Arora, National President of All India Jewelers and Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF) said,“There is great enthusiasm among the jewellery traders across the country regarding the sale of Dhanteras today and tomorrow, for which the jewellery traders have made elaborate preparations. There is an abundant stock of several items including new design jewelry and jewellery of gold, silver, diamond etc.”

He said that along with this, a huge demand for artificial jewellery is also visible in the markets this year, while gold, silver coins, notes and idols are also likely to be bought in large quantities on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras is being celebrated across India on November 10 to mark the appearance of the god of medicine Lord Dhanvantari, who is believed to have started Ayurveda.



