KASSIA Hosts Vendor Development Program & Industrial Exhibition In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 10 (KNN) MSME Development & Facilitation Office, Bengaluru, in collaboration with the District Industries Centre, Bengaluru Urban, Government of Karnataka and the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) organised two-day Vendor Development Programme and Industrial Exhibition on November 9-10, 2023.

Around 100 MSMEs are exhibiting their products.

The MSME Expo was supported by PSUs like HAL, BHEL, Rail Wheel Factory, BESCOM, Kudremukh Iron Ore Company and Karnataka Aerospace Technology Centre and

leading Banks such as

Canara Bank, SIDBI, Union Bank of

India among others.

The exhibition facilitated registration with PSUs and enabled display of heir products.

Appreciating KASSIA's efforts in holding the exhibition, Vijayamahantesh B.Danammannavar, IAS, Director, MSME, Department of Industries & Commerce

said the initiative was timely and relevant.



Dr. Socrates, Joint Director, MSME-DFO said that this VDP programme would facilitate bringing PSUs/ Govt. agencies and MSME units to come together.

President, KASSIA

Shashidhara Shetty informed that

KASSIA was regularly conducting VDP programme and industrial exhibition to showcase the MSE products/services and capabilities to PSUs/Government agencies, large scale enterprises, MNCs and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for their business development and market linkages.

Along with exhibition, technical seminars were also organized concurrently to help entrepreneurs to market their products and adopt innovative technologies.

(KNN Bureau)