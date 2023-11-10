Ctrls Inks Mou With Uttarakhand Govt To Set Up Data Center In State

(MENAFN- KNN India) Dehradun, Nov 10 (KNN)

Hyderabad-based CtrlS data centers has entered into an agreement with the Uttarakhand government to set up an edge data center in the state with an investment of Rs 250 crore.

The proposed greenfield edge data center will come up in the next eight to ten years and will have a capacity of 10MW, the company said in an announcement on Thursday.

Edge data centers are built close to the users, allowing them to provide a smooth transmission of data to the users.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and CtrlS Datacenters Founder & Chairman Sridhar Pinnapureddy.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd said,“CtrlS' data center will be embedded into a larger digital ecosystem of the state, enabling the growth of data, infrastructure, and technology-driven businesses around our facility. We expect our proposed data center to facilitate an influx of direct and indirect investments to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore and generate around 1,000 jobs.”

The proposed Rated-4 data center in Uttarakhand will offer colocation, managed services, and cloud services to host mission-critical workloads.

“The facility will support Industry 4.0 and latency-dependent applications and will have all the sustainability features that CtrlS Datacenters is known for,” said CtrlS in a press release.

Speaking about the investment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said,“Uttarakhand has been successful in attracting progressive companies to invest in the state, boost the industry ecosystem, and create new jobs.”

“CtrlS Datacenters' investment and presence in Uttarakhand align well with our digital goals and will further boost our efforts as the company is known for its world-class & sustainable data centers,” added the Chief Minister

CtrlS data centers are expanding to Tier-II and Tier-III cities and currently operate such facilities in Lucknow and Patna. The company also plans to set up 21 edge data centers in the coming years across the country.

