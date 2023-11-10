22 Priority Sectors Identified For Sustainable Future Of Kerala: Chief Minister Vijayan

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thiruvanthampuram, Nov 10 (KNN)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said that the State government has identified 22 priority sectors for ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for Kerala.

The minister said this during the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the Kerala Industrial Development Corporation in Kochi on the development potential of Kerala.

“Recognising the importance of creating a favourable environment for attracting investments and promoting economic growth, we have implemented several initiatives that have positioned Kerala as a hub for business innovation and development,” he said.

The chief minister added that one of the key achievements in this regard is the introduction of the online platform K-Swift (Single Window Clearance Mechanism).

This innovative platform integrates various departments and agencies, streamlines various processes and eliminates unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles for investors.



“Currently, we are working towards integrating K-Swift with the national single window system for further enhancing Kerala's ease of doing business,” he said.

“In relation to K-Swift we have taken significant steps to simply business regulations and ensure transparency and accountability. Manual instructions have been replaced by the Kerala Central Inspection System (K-CIS). It not only streamlines the processes but also promotes transparency and eliminates any room for corruption,” said Vijayan.

He added that the state has actively pursued minimising the regulatory compliance burden exercise. This has successfully eliminated or reduced a staggering 1,928 burdensome compliances for businesses and citizens since its introduction in 2021.



He said that by minimising regulatory burdens, we aim to create a predictable and transparent business environment that nurtures growth, encourages investments and stimulates economic prosperity.

“We lead the nation in fostering a robust startup ecosystem and is in the forefront of export preparedness. We are utilizing technology for human progress and social transformation. Initiatives like K-Phone are being implemented in every household in the State using the global information highway. Kerala has excelled in the ease of doing business rankings,” he said.

Kerala CM emphasised that the future of Kerala is bright. And we invite you to be part of this incredible journey, which has sustainability at its core.

(KNN Bureau)