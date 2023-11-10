Mohanlal Joins Hands With Craze Biscuits To Take The Brand To Global Market

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kochi, Kerala, India Mohanlal has signed an agreement (MoU) to become the brand ambassador for Craze Biscuits, aligning with the company's global expansion initiatives. The announcement ceremony that marked this significant partnership was graced by the presence of Craze Chairman Abdul Azeez Chovanchery, Director Ali Ziyan, and Brand Strategist V.A. Shrikumar.





Craze Biscuits has appointed Mohanlal as their Brand Ambassador, Craze Chairman Abdul Azeez Chovanchery, Director Ali Ziyan, are seen alongside





This appointment of Mohanlal as the brand ambassador is a significant milestone for Craze Biscuits as he is the first brand ambassador in the company's 38-year history.





Mohanlal shared his excitement on becoming a part of Craze Biscuits' global journey, and expressed, "India has always been a remarkable land, offering exquisite tastes to global food adventures. I am thrilled to take the renowned flavours from India to the world, with Craze Biscuits and bring pride to the entire nation."





Abdul Azeez Chovanchery, Chairman of Craze Biscuits , expressed his confidence in Mohanlal's role in promoting Craze Biscuits. He remarked, "Lalettan is joining our mission to spread the taste of Craze Biscuits to the world. He has always been an ambassador of good taste. It is certain that Lalettan will be able to make Craze a favorite of the world."





"Craze' Cream Biscuits, the perennial favorite, will soon be available in a variety of flavours," said Director Ali Ziyan .





Craze Biscuits, a brand that already has a great following in the country has undergone a transformation to meet world-class standards following its acquisition by Azcco Global. Craze Biscuits entered the market by establishing Kerala's largest food and confectionery factory, along with an international standard production facility located in Kinaloor, Kozhikode. Remarkably, all 12 variants of biscuits introduced by Craze have enjoyed significant market success.





Craze Biscuits is the first manufacturing venture in India by Azcco Global Group with business networks spread across GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asian countries. These biscuits are distinguished by their utilization of cutting-edge technology and the flavours developed directly by internationally acclaimed food technologists.





Craze Biscuits currently offers a diverse range of 12 variants, including Choco Rocky, Bourbon, Caramel Fingers, Cardamom Fresh, Coffee Marie, Thin Arrowroot, Milk Crunch, Cashew Cookie, Butter Cookie, Fit Bite, and 22 SKUs. Additionally, Craze Biscuits provides unique regional flavours from Kerala, such as Wayanad Coffee, Munnar Cardamom, and Cloves, to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences.





Craze Biscuits is embarking on an exciting phase of expansion. They will initiate their first phase of exports, beginning with Saudi Arabia, and subsequently expanding to European countries. In addition to their international plans, Craze also has strategic intentions to establish food and confectionery manufacturing facilities in major biscuit production hubs across India, including Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Furthermore, the latest additions to the Craze product line up include Bourbon and Choco Rocky, enhancing their range of delicious offerings.





Mohanlal's brand ambassador commercials are scheduled to be filmed in Palakkad this month.





About Craze & Azcco

Global

Craze Biscuits has broken the hegemony of a few in the baked confectionary market and has successfully launched

high-quality biscuits, cookies, and baked confectionary for the consumption of people in Kerala today. The markets will soon encompass rest of South India and countries in the UAE, Saudi Arabia & Europe. Literally, Made in Kerala, Made for the World.





Craze's scrumptious range comprise of goodies prepared by world-class biscuit makers and international food technologists. Their wide range of biscuits, cookies, crackers, and other baked confectionary are created using premium ingredients from Craze's top-of the- line new installation in Kerala. The first round of biscuits have already been received with great enthusiasm from the Kerala market and the wait is on for more.





Azcco Global is a privately owned international trading and distribution company with many years of experience in the fields of importing and distributing. The basic function of the company is to source, market and distribute supermarket foodstuffs and beverages from both the domestic and overseas markets. Azcco Global started out as a small business in 1992 when the core business of the company at that time was supplying vegetable and small retail outlet with grocery items. The company has grown rapidly since then and now employs over 1000 people with warehouse and office space in the main economic centers of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain and State of Kuwait with the head office situated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



For more information visit crazeproducts

|

Instagram .