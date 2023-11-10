Tinygemsbreaks Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Announces Q3 2023 Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) , a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, has announced business updates and financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023. Among the highlights, the company reported $3.8 million in total revenue for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 112% compared to the prior year comparable period and 38% sequentially. The company attributed revenue growth to record shipment volumes.“For the second consecutive quarter, we set new company records for shipment volumes for the automotive end market,” said Jun Pei, Cepton's co-founder and CEO.“Our continued dedication to executing our milestones and increasing adoption in targeted smart application markets demonstrates our technology leadership in lidar.”

About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for

automotive

(“ADAS/AV”),

smart cities ,

smart spaces

and smart industrial applications. With its

patented lidar technology , Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries. Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is also engaged with all top 10 global OEMs. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

