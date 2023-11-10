Biomednewsbreaks Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Announces 2023 Results, Provides Corporate Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines for unmet medical needs, today announced its results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, and provided a corporate update.“During our third quarter and in recent weeks, we continued to advance our Lomecel-B(TM) clinical programs, highlighted by positive top-line results from our CLEAR MIND clinical trial of Lomecel-B(TM) in the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease and acceptance of ELPIS I long-term survival data for presentation at the American Heart Association annual meeting. We also took steps to strengthen our balance sheet, securing $4 million of gross proceeds from an equity financing to support our continued advancement of these critical programs,” said Wa'el Hashad, chief executive officer of Longeveron.“As we announced in October, the results from our CLEAR MIND trial provide important validation of both the safety and therapeutic potential of Lomecel-B(TM) in the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease. In addition to achieving the study's safety endpoints, the study provided statistically significant evidence of slowing disease progression as compared to placebo. We believe these results provide a robust foundation for additional clinical programs with Lomecel-B(TM) in Alzheimer's disease as well as other indications and look forward to reporting the full study data from this trial in the coming weeks once the remaining data is received and analyzed.”

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM) an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B(TM) has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B(TM) through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty. Additional information about the company is available at

